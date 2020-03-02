Akshay, Ranveer, Katrina, Ajay make for a happy bunch at 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch; see pics

'Singham' (Ajay Devgn) and 'Simba' (Ranveer Singh) also attended the launch to cheer for 'Sooryavanshi' (Akshay Kumar). They also have special cameo roles in the movie.

The rolllicking action drama also stars stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena in prominent roles.

Check out the pictures from the trailer launch here: