Akshay, Ranveer, Katrina, Ajay make for a happy bunch at 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch; see pics

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar attended the trailer launch of 'Sooryavanshi', on Monday.
'Sooryavanshi' is the third addition to Rohit Shetty cop universe, after the record-breaking hits - 'Singham' and 'Simba'. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on March 24, 2020 and the makers have dropped the trailer of Akshay's cop drama.
'Singham' (Ajay Devgn) and 'Simba' (Ranveer Singh) also attended the launch to cheer for 'Sooryavanshi' (Akshay Kumar). They also have special cameo roles in the movie.
The rolllicking action drama also stars stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena in prominent roles.
Check out the pictures from the trailer launch here:
