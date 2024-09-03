7 Ways To Recognise A Red Flag To Avoid Disappointments

Identifying a red flag before a relationship is crucial since it can help you save yourself a heartbreak or a disappointment. | All images from Canva

A red flag is hot and cold with their communication, sometimes very attentive, and at other times completely unresponsive. This might indicate lack of communication or emotional instability |

They ignore your personal space and instead force you to do things that you're not comfortable with |

They become overly jealous or try to limit your interactions with others. This level of possessiveness can lead to controlling behavior |

They often speak badly about other people, especially their ex-partners. How they talk about others could reflect how they'll eventually treat you |

They want to move the relationship forward very quickly, like suggesting living together early on. This can be a sign of manipulation or a lack of true connection |