 7 Ways To Recognise A Red Flag To Avoid Disappointments
Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
Identifying a red flag before a relationship is crucial since it can help you save yourself a heartbreak or a disappointment.

A red flag is hot and cold with their communication, sometimes very attentive, and at other times completely unresponsive. This might indicate lack of communication or emotional instability

They ignore your personal space and instead force you to do things that you're not comfortable with

They become overly jealous or try to limit your interactions with others. This level of possessiveness can lead to controlling behavior

They often speak badly about other people, especially their ex-partners. How they talk about others could reflect how they'll eventually treat you

They want to move the relationship forward very quickly, like suggesting living together early on. This can be a sign of manipulation or a lack of true connection

They never take responsibility for their actions and always find someone else to blame. This can make resolving conflicts nearly impossible

