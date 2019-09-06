Photo

Updated on

Celebrity Spotting: AbRam Khan, Malika Sherawat, Madhuri Dixit Nene and others spotted

By FPJ Web Desk

Actors have always been big on keeping their lifestyle healthy. Malaika Arora who is one of the fittest celebrities has also opened her own Yoga class and is often spotted post sessions.

Celebrity Spotting: AbRam Khan, Malika Sherawat, Madhuri Dixit Nene and others spotted

Actors have always been big on keeping their lifestyle healthy. Malaika Arora who is one of the fittest celebrities, has also opened her own Yoga class and is often spotted post sessions. Arora today, was snapped outside dance class while heading home.

Celebrity Spotting: AbRam Khan, Malika Sherawat, Madhuri Dixit Nene and others spotted

Some of the other actors spotted post gym sessions were, Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Waluscha De Sousa, Janhvi Kapoor outside Pilates.

Kiara Advani was snapped in gym clothes post a workout session.
Kiara Advani was snapped in gym clothes post a workout session.
Mira is often seen training with her husband Shahid Kapoor. She was snapped heading home in a neon gym outfit.
Mira is often seen training with her husband Shahid Kapoor. She was snapped heading home in a neon gym outfit.
Shahid Kapoor heading home with wife after a gym session in Mumbai.
Shahid Kapoor heading home with wife after a gym session in Mumbai.
Waluscha De Sousa snapped outside Pilates
Waluscha De Sousa snapped outside Pilates
Janhvi Kapoor in a blue and white salvar snapped outside Pilates
Janhvi Kapoor in a blue and white salvar snapped outside Pilates
Meera Chopra who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Bollywood release Section 375 was snapped at the airport in ripped jeans and neon green crop top.
Meera Chopra who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Bollywood release Section 375 was snapped at the airport in ripped jeans and neon green crop top.
Malika Sherawat was also snapped at the airport in a white shirt with black leather jacket and black jeans.
Malika Sherawat was also snapped at the airport in a white shirt with black leather jacket and black jeans.
Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen around the city in a casual avatar, wearing a black top and blue jeans.
Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen around the city in a casual avatar, wearing a black top and blue jeans.
Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest, AbRam Khan was spotted at play school in Juhu.
Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest, AbRam Khan was spotted at play school in Juhu.
Chhichhore stars Shushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor were snapped outside theater in Juhu, where they met fans. The three headed to the cinemas to see the crowd’s reaction post the film’s release.
Chhichhore stars Shushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor were snapped outside theater in Juhu, where they met fans. The three headed to the cinemas to see the crowd’s reaction post the film’s release.
Varun Sharma at a cinema house in Juhu
Varun Sharma at a cinema house in Juhu
Shraddha Kappor snapped at a theather in Juhu
Shraddha Kappor snapped at a theather in Juhu
Actor Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were snapped with their newborn as discharged from the hospital.
Actor Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were snapped with their newborn as discharged from the hospital.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in