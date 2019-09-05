Photo

In Pics: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, scenes from the city

By FPJ Web Desk

Vehicles cross water-logged road during heavy rain in Mumbai
ANI Photo

Mumbai: At least 15 locations in Mumbai received in excess of 20 cm and 30 cm of rainfall within 24 hours on September 4, as recorded by the BMC's rain gauges in different areas.

These include: Vikhroli East (35.4 cm), Borivali (33.0 cm), Marol (31.4 cm), Wadala (31.0 cm), Kandivali (30.3 cm), Dharavi (30.0 cm), Dadar (29.4 cm), Andheri East (28.5 cm), Vile Parle (28.0 cm

Here are the images of the flood-like situation in Mumbai.

School children at water-logged road during heavy rain in Mumbai
ANI Photo
A man covers himself with a bag as he walks in heavy rain in Mumbai
Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE /AFP
A view of a building during heavy rainfall at Matunga in Mumbai
ANI Photo
People depend upon goods truck in the absence of bus and rail due to heavy rain in Mumbai
ANI Photo
A train runs through a waterlogged railyway track, following heavy rains, in Mumbai
PTI Photo
A man stands in the waterlogged railway track during heavy rainfall, in Mumbai
ANI Photo
Premises of Pandal submerged at water-logged road during heavy rain in Mumbai
ANI Photo
Two men wade through water-logged road due to heavy rain in Mumbai
ANI Photo
People commute through a waterlogged street on foot and via inflatable boat, following heavy monsoon rain, in Mumbai
PTI Photo
A fire engine drives through a flooded road during heavy rain showers in Mumbai
Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP
Vehicles cross water-logged road during heavy rain in Mumbai
ANI Photo
People wade through a flooded road during heavy rain, in Mumbai
PTI Photo
People wade through a flooded railway tracks during heavy rain, in Mumbai
PTI Photo
Traffic Police person walks on a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai
Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP

