In Pics: Arun Jaitley cremated with full state honours, prominent politicians pay tribute

By FPJ Web Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays the last respect to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his demise at the age of 66, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat, yesterday. Jaitley passed away in New Delhi on Saturday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66

Jaitley's last rites were performed by his son Rohan Jaitley while several of his family members were also present at the cremation ground. A number of politicians and top personalities attended the last rites of the late BJP leader

Here are some of the pictures of politicians and other personalities, who attended the last rites of the late BJP leader.

Mortal remains of the Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters from his residence in New Delhi
Mortal remains of the Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters from his residence in New Delhi
Sangeeta Jaitley wife of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley breaks down as she pays floral tributes along with her son during the last respects of Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters in New Delhi
Sonali Jaitley daughter of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pays floral tributes along with her brother as Sangeeta Jaitley wife of Arun Jaitley cries during his last respects at BJP headquarters in New Delhi
Rohan Jaitley son of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pays tributes during his last respects as Union Home Minister Amit Shah looks on at BJP headquarters in New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath pays floral tributes on the behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last respects of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters in New Delhi
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani arrives to attend the funeral of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi
BJP MP Hema Malini arrives to pay tribute to the former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday, at his residence, Kailash Colony in New Delhi
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at Nigambodh Ghat
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi
BJP National Working President JP Nadda pays floral tributes during the last respects of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur pays floral tributes during the last respects of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters in New Delhi
Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan pays floral tributes during the last respects of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters in New Delhi
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pays floral tributes during the last respects of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters in New Delhi
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev pays floral tributes during the last respects of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters in New Delhi
Bhutan Embassy staff pays tributes during the last respects of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters in New Delhi
Japanese Embassy staff pays floral tributes during the last respects of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters in New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Rohan Jaitley (L) son of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during his funeral at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi
Family members of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during his funeral, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi
