In Pics: Independence Day celebrations across India

This is how the 73rd Independence Day is being commemorated across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in New Delhi on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in New Delhi on Thursday

The nation celebrated the 73rd Independence Day today, and marking the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of the nation on the 73rd Independence Day. "Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" tweeted Modi from his official Twitter account.

The people of India are celebrating Independence Day with great fervor. Here are the pictures of flag hosting and celebrations across the country.

Gurukul students celebrating 73rd Indepandence Day at CST station in Mumbai
Gurukul students celebrating 73rd Indepandence Day at CST station in Mumbai
ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting the Guard of Honour at the ramparts of Red Fort, on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, in New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting the Guard of Honour at the ramparts of Red Fort, on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, in New Delhi
ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the school children after addressing the Nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, at Red Fort in New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the school children after addressing the Nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, at Red Fort in New Delhi
ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in New Delhi
ANI Photo
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi greets people during the celebration of 73rd Independence Day at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi greets people during the celebration of 73rd Independence Day at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi
ANI Photo
AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoists National Flag to mark 73rd India Independence Day Celebrations in the old city of Hyderabad
AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoists National Flag to mark 73rd India Independence Day Celebrations in the old city of Hyderabad
ANI Photo
A man sells National flags on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day in Kolkata
A man sells National flags on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day in Kolkata
ANI Photo
Female police contingent take part during the 73rd Independence Day celebration in Srinagar
Female police contingent take part during the 73rd Independence Day celebration in Srinagar
ANI Photo
A man rides a bicycle with National flags during the 73rd Independence Day celebration in Srinagar
A man rides a bicycle with National flags during the 73rd Independence Day celebration in Srinagar
ANI Photo
Madhya Pradesh police contingents during 73rd Independence Day celebrations at Motilal Nehru Police Stadium in Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh police contingents during 73rd Independence Day celebrations at Motilal Nehru Police Stadium in Bhopal
ANI Photo
A girl poses for a picture with her face painted depicting a portrait of India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi as the country celebrates its 73rd Independence Day, which marks the end of British colonial rule, in Bangalore
A girl poses for a picture with her face painted depicting a portrait of India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi as the country celebrates its 73rd Independence Day, which marks the end of British colonial rule, in Bangalore
Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP
A disabled boy holding tricolor and moving on wheeled to express his joy in front of Vidhan Bhawan during Independence Day celebration in Lucknow
A disabled boy holding tricolor and moving on wheeled to express his joy in front of Vidhan Bhawan during Independence Day celebration in Lucknow
ANI Photo
Students of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama institution wave National flag on the occasion of Independence Day celebration at a college campus in Lucknow
Students of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama institution wave National flag on the occasion of Independence Day celebration at a college campus in Lucknow
ANI Photo
Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops salute after unfurls the National Flag to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day at 18800 feet OP Dorzila, Sikkim
Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops salute after unfurls the National Flag to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day at 18800 feet OP Dorzila, Sikkim
ANI Photo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami reviews the parade during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George in Chennai
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami reviews the parade during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George in Chennai
PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar
Students from the Anjuman Islam school share a light moment as they take part in the 73rd Independence Day celebrations, in Mumbai
Students from the Anjuman Islam school share a light moment as they take part in the 73rd Independence Day celebrations, in Mumbai
PTI Photo/Shashank Parade
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot speaks during the 73rd Independence Day at SMS Stadium in Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot speaks during the 73rd Independence Day at SMS Stadium in Jaipur
PTI Photo

