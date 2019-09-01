Lessons in the Himalayas

Takes guts!” commented Neha. She wasn’t referring to the dirty-jugged dhaba water I poured down my parched throat but to my riding solo through Spiti. “Stupidity!” I retorted. “Guts, for sure!” she insisted. I thought and retorted, “Stupidity! Clearly stupidity!”

I left Neha, her friends, my new found acquaintances, to tuck into breakfast. My thoughts drift to the reason for riding... My mind’s messed up professionally (overworked) and personally (existential challenges – as my wife put it). I figured a ‘soul searching’ mildly adventurous ride into the mountains would de-stress and relax me. I expected smooth winding roads, quiet monasteries and breathtaking views.

What I got instead was noisy monasteries with selfie-crazed tourists. Dangerous dirt tracks and rocky paths that wind precariously around the mountain edge (called roads). The view is beautiful and dramatically changes every few miles; but breaks concentration. A misjudged turn will take your breath away – forever. Literally to die for!

If that wasn’t bad enough I was in a rush to complete the ride and be back in Mumbai. Work and family awaited. The ride tested my physical, mental and emotional stamina; soul searching be damned. High on adventure it was, to the core.