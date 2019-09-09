Be Sensitive and Strong

Those who are sensitive often feel weak. Those who feel strong are often insensitive. Some people are sensitive to themselves but insensitive to others. They often feel the others are the “bad guys.” Those who are sensitive to others but not to themselves often end up feeling ‘poor me’.

Some feel that it is better not to be sensitive, because sensitivity brings pain. They shut out everything. But if you are not sensitive, you will lose all the finer things in life - intuition, beauty, and ecstasy of love.

Insensitive people usually do not recognize their weakness. And those who are sensitive do not recognise that their sensitivity is their strength. Sensitivity is intuition, compassion, love, calmness, endurance, silence, non - reaction, confidence, faith and a smile. Sensitivity is the real strength.

What are the things that make you sensitive and strong? Knowledge makes you strong and sensitive. Sacrifice brings strength in life. Life without sacrifice is stagnant.

Sacrifice gives you a quantum leap to a higher pedestal. Make a commitment for a seva (service) project. The more you give, the more strength will be given to you. Faith gives you strength instantly. Be both sensitive and strong.