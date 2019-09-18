Running life and mental peace

Today, we all are living our lives with multiple distractions knocking at our doors. These distractions can be as simple as a random unnecessary phone call from a sales executive while we are in the middle of doing an important task.

These simple and complex distractions have become very common in our lives and we are constantly fighting to deal with these distractions so that we can achieve our goals and enjoy life with mental peace. It is this need to “fight” the distractions that cause stress, anxiety and other uneasiness in out mental peace.

Another problem commonly affecting people’s mental health is the thoughts like “If I could have done this, it would have been better.” and similar thoughts. You must first analyse if these are really your thoughts or if these thoughts are influenced by external elements. In most cases, these thoughts are influenced by external elements causing harm to our positive thinking and approach.

We can never control the distractions that come our way but we can definitely change our way of approaching or dealing with the distractions. In order to regain our mental peace, we need to constantly take a few hours to meditate or simply relax without allowing any external forces to hamper our natural flow of thoughts and positive affirmations.

If not for a few hours, one can start by spending only 15-20 minutes initially. This time will give you the power, and the mental capacity to address the life situations in a better way with a calm mind.

It is only a calm mind that can overcome any situation and in order to achieve the ability to maintain calmness, one must spend time looking inside, breathing, and relaxing.

Remember, you cannot control the events in your life but you can only control yourself by recharging yourself with the power of meditation, positive affirmations and doing things that make your soul happy.

— By Ritesh Rawal