Ujjain: NRIs from Overseas perform bhaat pooja at Mangalnath Mandir

NRIs from Australia pose for group photo after having darshan of presiding deity at Mangalnath Mandir in Ujjain on Tuesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Overseas Indians from Australia performed Bhaat Pooja, Abhishek Pujan at Mangalnath Temple here on Tuesday. They also went for darshan of Kaal Bhairav temple.

Mangalnath temple administrator KK Pathak said that on the day of Angarik Chaturthi, NRIs from Australia visited Mangalnath temple. Here the scholar pundits performed Jalabhishek, Bhaat pooja and honoured everyone with Shreefal and Dupatta. Government priest Diptesh Dubey said that on Angarika Chaturthi, everyone prayed for fulfilment of their wishes and wished that they keep coming to the country like this and prosperity spreads everywhere. Babita Chopra, who came from Australia, thanked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the arrangements made for the NRIs. She also thanked Mangalnath temple administration.

Anuj Chopra, who came from Melbourne, Australia said that they are very fortunate to have darshan here. He said everyone should come here and have darshan of Lord Mangalnath. Narendra Bharti, the priest of Mangalnath Temple said that auspicious planets were born in Ujjain Avantika and a special Bhaat Pooja has been arranged for all the NRIs coming here, besides welcoming them and wishing them good luck.

