TAPPING THE SUN: 3 new floating solar projects ready to come up in state

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Inviting industrialists to invest in renewable projects in the state, new and renewable energy minister Hardeep Singh Dang said that the state is preparing to supply 50 per cent of the country's 500-gigawatt target in the field of renewable energy, set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“A 600-megawatt floating solar project is being set up at Omkareshwar while work on three other floating solar power projects worth Rs 7,500 crore will start soon. There is a possibility of setting up 60,000-megawatt solar, 15,000-megawatt wind, and other renewable energy-based projects,” Dang said.

He added that over 60,000 megawatt solar and about 5,000-megawatt wind power projects are in the implementation stage in the state.

Principal secretary Sanjay Dubey, addressing a session on renewable energy, informed that 128 industrial houses gave proposals to invest in the sector.

MoUs signed

MoUs worth Rs 16,000 crore were signed in the presence of energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Hardeep Singh Dang, and Energy Development Corporation chairman Girraj Dandotia. Out of this, an MoU of Rs 1000 crore was signed between REC and RAMS and Rs 15,000 crore was signed between PMCL and REC.

The government is expecting a maximum investment of Rs 90,000 crore in pump-hydro projects under renewable projects. Along with storage and wind power, 950-megawatt solar projects in Chhatarpur and 1400-megawatt solar projects in Morena were the centre of attraction for investors

The government has also targeted to develop 20,000 megawatts of renewable energy in Madhya Pradesh by 2027 by promoting renewable energy equipment.

