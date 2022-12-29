SETTING THE STAGE FOR PBD: Hassle-free vroom around for NRIs; government to bear expenses

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): NRI guests coming to participate in the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas Conference will get free transportation from the airport to their respective hotels or homes and from there to the venue of the high-profile event at the Brilliant Convention Centre. The administration is chalking out a detailed action plan.

Following the chief minister’s instruction, the administration has swung into action. Chief minister Chouhan had instructed officials during the review meeting on Tuesday at the Brilliant Convention Centre to ensure smooth, hassle-free, free transportation to guests. In this regard, the divisional commissioner, Dr Pawan Sharma, held a meeting of the senior officers of different departments at the office of AICTSL on Wednesday. Dr Sharma presided over the meeting. He said although arrangements have been made for shuttles and other vehicles at the airport, some guests may have planned their stay in the city on their own. For them, arrangements are being made by roping-in app based transport companies like Star Cab, Ola, Uber for the pick-up and drop and ensure that they get the facility free of cost. He said, “We are working on an action plan and most probably finalise it by tonight itself.”

Collector Dr Ilayaraja T, IMC commissioner, Pratibha Pal, ADM Ajaydev Sharma, CEO Smart City, Divyank Singh, were also present at the meeting.