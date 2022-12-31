Preparing for PBD: Mock fire drill held at Brilliant Convention Centre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fire mock drill was organised on Friday at Brilliant Convention Centre (BCC) on Friday in which the staff was trained about measures to be taken in case of fire on the premises. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention will be held at the BCC.

The team of the Fire Brigade department including firefighters and other officials were present during the drill. They demonstrated how the fire should be controlled and how those injured have to be carried to a safe place. They taught the staff how to use fire hoses and other fire equipment.

As part of the drill, they first lit a fire and then doused it. All the people trapped in the building were taken to safety in an orderly fashion after sounding the fire alarm.

Similar drills would be organised at other places over the next few days, officials said.