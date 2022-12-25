PREPAREDNESS: Mock drill from Dec 30

Representative Image |

With just two weeks left for Big Ticket events like the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) Conference and the Global Investor Summit (GIS-2023), dry runs to assess the preparedness for these mega shows will begin from December 30.

The prestigious PBD Conference will be held here between January 8 and 10 and the two-day GIS-2023 will begin on January 11.

The dry runs will be held under the guidance of collector Dr Ilayaraja T who held a meeting of nodal officers of both the at the Brilliant Convention Centre on Saturday. IMC’s commissioner, Pratibha Pal, presided over the meeting. The collector and commissioner were apprised about the work done so far.

THOSE WHO WERE PRESENT

Additional collector, Ajay Dev Sharma, Dr Abhay Bedekar, Rajesh Rathore, Vandana Sharma and DCPs Sampat Upadhyay, Sonakshi Saxena, Rajesh Vyas, Anil Patidar and other police officers were also present at the meeting. The fire safety preparations will be checked thoroughly during the December 30 drill.

LOGISTICS SUPPORT

Help desks will be set up at hotels at hotels where the NRIs and other guests would be checking in. The meeting also discussed the modalities to provide ambulances etc at all the concerned venues.

During the December 30 exercise, vehicle and parking arrangements will also be looked into from the airport to the hotels and the respective venues.