Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas: 'Hum us desh ke wasi hai', CM Chouhan shows off singing skills at Chappan; watch video

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Chappan | FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen showing off his singing skills during Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas(PBD) Convention at Indore’s famous Chappan Dukaan on Sunday.

The CM arrived at the venue to attend programmes being held at Chappan as part of the convention along with NRIs and other foreign delegates.

A video of the CM singing during the event has come to the fore. In the video, Chouhan can be seen singing the famous Bollywood song by Mukesh, “Hum us desh ke wasi hain, jis desh mein ganga behti hai”. Chouhan later smilingly says, “Itna hi aata hai”.

The PBD Convention is being held in Indore from January 8 to January 10. The event kickstarted with Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas which was attended by external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Union minister Anurag Thkaur also attended the inaugural session of the three the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Indore, on Monday (January 9).

he theme of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal".

Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for it, according to official sources.

On Monday, after the Prime Minister will inaugurate the event, it will be addressed by Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the special guest of honour, Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.