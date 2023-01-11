Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Through Lens

Guests cheer and click picture of valedictory function of PBD on Tuesday. |

President Droupadi Murmu holds one-to-one meeting with Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali |

NRIs from Kuwait plant a sapling at Global Garden set up by MP Government in Indore on Tuesday |

NRIs from various countries pose with placard of their country of residence on the last day of the PBD meet |

NRIs from various countries pose with placard of their country of residence on the last day of the PBD meet |

NRIs from various countries pose with placard of their country of residence on the last day of the PBD meet |

NRIs from various countries pose with placard of their country of residence on the last day of the PBD meet |

NRIs from various countries pose with placard of their country of residence on the last day of the PBD meet |

Two participants of PBD bid adieu to each other on the last day of the PBD convention in Indore on Tuesday | A-1 CREATION

GOOD BYE INDORE: Delegates from various countries wave good bye to Indore’s hospitality on the last day of PBD | A-1 CREATION

GOOD BYE INDORE: Delegates from various countries wave good bye to Indore’s hospitality on the last day of PBD | A-1 CREATION

A troupe performs for NRIs at Culture Haat | A-1 CREATION

An NRI clicks selfie with PM Narendra Modi’s photograph in the background at Brilliant Convention Centre on Tuesday | A-1 CREATION

NRIs visit Annkshetra of Khajrana on the occasion of Till Chaturthi |

NRIs also visited Annapurna temple and also enjoyed |

A troupe from Japan performs Sound of Soul at Lalbagh for the NRIs on Tuesday. |

NRIs from all over the world visited Sarafa for the last three days and enjoyed local cuisines and street food. They had all the fun during the night at Sarafa |

NRIs from all over the world visited Sarafa for the last three days and enjoyed local cuisines and street food. They had all the fun during the night at Sarafa |

NRIs from all over the world visited Sarafa for the last three days and enjoyed local cuisines and street food. They had all the fun during the night at Sarafa |

NRIs from all over the world visited Sarafa for the last three days and enjoyed local cuisines and street food. They had all the fun during the night at Sarafa |

NRIs from all over the world visited Sarafa for the last three days and enjoyed local cuisines and street food. They had all the fun during the night at Sarafa |