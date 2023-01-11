e-Paper Get App
Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Through Lens

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 02:18 AM IST
article-image
Guests cheer and click picture of valedictory function of PBD on Tuesday. |
President Droupadi Murmu holds one-to-one meeting with Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali

NRIs from Kuwait plant a sapling at Global Garden set up by MP Government in Indore on Tuesday

NRIs from various countries pose with placard of their country of residence on the last day of the PBD meet

NRIs from various countries pose with placard of their country of residence on the last day of the PBD meet

NRIs from various countries pose with placard of their country of residence on the last day of the PBD meet

NRIs from various countries pose with placard of their country of residence on the last day of the PBD meet

NRIs from various countries pose with placard of their country of residence on the last day of the PBD meet

Two participants of PBD bid adieu to each other on the last day of the PBD convention in Indore on Tuesday

GOOD BYE INDORE: Delegates from various countries wave good bye to Indore’s hospitality on the last day of PBD

GOOD BYE INDORE: Delegates from various countries wave good bye to Indore’s hospitality on the last day of PBD

A troupe performs for NRIs at Culture Haat

An NRI clicks selfie with PM Narendra Modi’s photograph in the background at Brilliant Convention Centre on Tuesday

NRIs visit Annkshetra of Khajrana on the occasion of Till Chaturthi

NRIs also visited Annapurna temple and also enjoyed

A troupe from Japan performs Sound of Soul at Lalbagh for the NRIs on Tuesday.

A troupe from Japan performs Sound of Soul at Lalbagh for the NRIs on Tuesday. |

NRIs from all over the world visited Sarafa for the last three days and enjoyed local cuisines and street food. They had all the fun during the night at Sarafa

NRIs from all over the world visited Sarafa for the last three days and enjoyed local cuisines and street food. They had all the fun during the night at Sarafa

NRIs from all over the world visited Sarafa for the last three days and enjoyed local cuisines and street food. They had all the fun during the night at Sarafa

NRIs from all over the world visited Sarafa for the last three days and enjoyed local cuisines and street food. They had all the fun during the night at Sarafa

NRIs from all over the world visited Sarafa for the last three days and enjoyed local cuisines and street food. They had all the fun during the night at Sarafa

