Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: Start-up founders of Oyo, Peach Payments, Girls that Invest, Monsoon Consulting share their take

Amit Sodani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the grand inaugural of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention on Sunday morning, the first planetary session discussed Role of Diaspora Youth in Innovations and New Technologies.

During the event, overseas Indians shared their start-up stories, connected with each-other and gave advice for further growth of India.

The Power is moving from west to east. India stands strong as India is the only exception with highest and youngest generation.

We haven't been able to create an iconic company that creates a difference like insta or fb. UPI system is one such potential for India to create and change the way we live.

- Amit Sodani

Co-founder of kupas.com

Harish Kolasani |

We initiated the India Task Force for social service. We need technology to help people in healthcare. We have 83 volunteer physicians, who want to help, but they cannot travel. We are looking forward for help from everyone to provide virtual healthcare.

- Harish Kolasani

National President of the National Council of Asian Indian Associations (NCAIA)

Bharat Sharma |

“I find comfort, warmth and love in Madhya Pradesh. I studied in Hindi medium. I am the first entrepreneur in my family. I took many jobs before. We have to be proud of Brand India. If we look at top 100 IT companies in the world, Indians clearly stand out. The truth is how our youth is influencing the technology around the world. Suggestions for youth

1. Always be niche and specific when it comes to your career path. Do not try to do everything, instead be focused on one thing and become an expert.

2. Attempt to say ‘Yes’ over no to everything. It doesn’t mean that give unrealistic affirmations, but say yes to new things and attempt them, but in practical time frame.

3. Be research focused.

4. Remember ‘jugaad’ doesn’t work. Do not copy or look for small-term fixes.

5. Networking is your key, as Indian diaspora is varied and very successful.

6. Indian youth is much more talented than youths across the world, but please be more confident.

Next invention for India should be research and development. Indian policy needs more work on data protection and policy to create more confidence among the world.”

- Bharat Sharma

CEO/Founder of Monsoon Consulting Ltd

Rahul Jain |

“There are huge opportunities for traditional and tech businesses in India. One of the reasons that Indians have the ability to deal with uncertainty. We grow up with those abilities as we manage through things with ‘jugaad’. As Peach Payments, we are working to enable businesses in India to sell their products in Africa. I always take inspirations from Indian entrepreneurs. They have the ability to scale up very quickly.”

- Rahul Jain

Co-Founder and CEO of Peach Payments

Simran Kaur |

“Only 16 to 24 per cent invest around the world. In USA, only 2 per cent women have control of financial. In India, women hold the largest gold stock of the world. It is actually the greatest investment. Our grandmothers’ understood the power of investment in gold. When we give a young woman money, we give her the power to say no and give her financial freedom. With that power, women can leave any uncomfortable situation from a bad job to an abusive marriage. Indian youth is one of the most innovative people around the world.”

- Simran Kaur

Founder of Girls That Invest

Ritesh Agrawal |

“The new dream of India is to develop their own idea and change their hometown and not just get a good job in an IT company. When you want to start your ideas, then begin by identifying the problem faced around you. In Indore, I noticed that there are many Japanese IT companies. They are here, because they figure out the problem in their hand. They send the problem statement to India, where our engineers are talented enough to solve all problems. So, focus on solving problems and that would change and built the new India.”

- Ritesh Agrawal

Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms