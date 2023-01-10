Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: Shivraj Chouhan meets Finance Minister on the sidelines of 17th PBD Convention

CM Chouhan with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Indore on Tuesday on the sidelines of 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention. Sitharaman was in the city to chair a session on the last day of the three day PBD Convention.

CM Chouhan also met union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Chouhan welcomed the ministers and also informed them in detail about the two-day Global Investors Summit which is going to be held in Indore on January 11 and 12.

CM Chouhan with union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dharmendra Pradhan | FP Photo

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman chaired a session on "Harnessing the potential of women diaspora entrepreneurs towards an inclusive approach to nation building”.

Speaking at the session, she described NRIs as the "real ambassadors of India" and appealed to them to use made in India products and services as far as possible so that the country's individual brand can be promoted across the globe.

Sitharaman also said that after the "China plus one" policy, the world is now talking about the "European Union (EU) plus one" policy.