e-Paper Get App
HomePbd-indorePravasi Bhartiya Divas: PM to inaugurate PBD Convention in Indore on Monday

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: PM to inaugurate PBD Convention in Indore on Monday

The theme of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal".

IANSUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
ANI
Follow us on

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Monday (January 9).

"Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD). This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally," Modi tweeted.

The event will continue till January 10.

The theme of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal".

Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for it, according to official sources.

On Monday, after the Prime Minister inaugurates the event, it will be addressed by Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the special guest of honour, Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: CD, Vyapam, corruption; Congress begins poll year with 3-pronged attack
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023 Indore LIVE: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan leaves from Chappan Dukaan; PM to...

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023 Indore LIVE: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan leaves from Chappan Dukaan; PM to...

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: PM to inaugurate PBD Convention in Indore on Monday

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: PM to inaugurate PBD Convention in Indore on Monday

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Union Minister Anurag Thakur asks young diaspora to innovate, invest in...

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Union Minister Anurag Thakur asks young diaspora to innovate, invest in...

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Malaysian Minister expresses hope, strong India-Malaysia trade relations...

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Malaysian Minister expresses hope, strong India-Malaysia trade relations...

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: Start-up founders of Oyo, Peach Payments, Girls that Invest, Monsoon...

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: Start-up founders of Oyo, Peach Payments, Girls that Invest, Monsoon...