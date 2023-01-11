Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: NRI's soak Indore's history, savour its food during Heritage Walk

NRI's at Boliya Sarkar Chhatri | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Women have played an important part in the history of Indore not by choice, but by chance and this place is also built by a lady”, said historian Shravani while explaining the significance behind Boliya Sarkar Chhatri to the guests of 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention being held in the city.

Jyoti Gosavi, a Mumbaikar by birth and a resident of New Zealand was watching intently the cultural dance performance going on during the heritage walk. Talking to the Free Press, Jyoti said, “Though I am from Mumbai, I have been in Indore for the past 25 years. I got my daughter to attend the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention because I knew the cultural thing would come with it and I wanted her to see it.”

“Chappan was the first place that we visited after coming here. We have got many friends in Wellington from Indore, so we already know that the delicacies here are the best”, she further added.

Historian Zafar Ansari also showed an original portrait of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar made in the 19th century.

NRI's savouring food at Sarafa | Anand Shivre

Saigiri Vamsi Chintalapudi, an entrepreneur and foreign delegate from Qatar said, “This is my first PBD Convention and I must say that it is a wonderful experience. We had a close interaction with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and he told us ways to improve our business and investment in Madhya Pradesh.” Talking about Indori food, he said “ Since I am a foodie, I am looking forward to visiting Sarafa today along with the heritage walk. Out of the dishes I have tasted till now, ‘Sitafal rabdi’ has been my favourite.”

The Heritage Walk has been organised by the Indore Municipal Corporation to provide the NRIs authentic information about historical buildings like Boliya Sarkar Chhatri, Krishnapura Chhatri, Rajwada, Gopal Mandir and other places.

Along with the Heritage Walk, the PBD guests were also seen visiting different shops at Rajwada. The walk finally culminated at Sarafa Chaupati with the NRIs savouring the best Indori delicacies.

“J’aime Indore”

“I am attending PBD Convention for the fifth time, but I still feel happy about visiting the city, the temples, culture and people.I was also happy to see PM Modi so up close in today’s event”, said Stella, a resident of France. As Stella is not very fluent in English or Hindi, she preferred saying ‘I love Indore’ in French “J’aime Indore”.