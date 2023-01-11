Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: NRIs floored by cleanliness & hospitality

NRI Priyanka Prabhakaran |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of two years, India hosted the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore from 8-10 January 2023.

The delegates were pleased with the city's administration, hospitality, cuisine, and cleanliness. They expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state's chief executive, and other ministers for welcoming them.

'Exchange between diaspora members was enriching'

Rahavan Seetharaman and Sangeeta Seetharaman, an NRI couple from Qatar, commented on how lovely the arrangements were. The locals are incredibly friendly and welcoming.

Rahavan, the recipient of the 2017 Pravasi award, expressed his happiness at attending the 17th Pravasi Divas. He continued, "We had a cultural and spiritual fiesta at the event, and it's so closely related to our soul. Some of the exchanges between the various diaspora participants in different sectors were very enriching.

He said that the Prime Minister has excelled in establishing brand equity and he is the first person to have credited the 32 million Indians for serving as an example of dedication and hard work in whatever industry they are involved in. In the past nine years, they have earned a solid reputation for Indian brand equity. Later, he thanked PM Modi and his team. He continued by saying that it was the best PBD convention he had ever attended, spanning the years 2002 to 2023.

''People, volunteers & police force are very cooperative'

A social worker from Qatar NRI Krishna alias Mani Rathi expressed gratitude to the IMC and government for beautifying the city. She went on to say that Indore has undergone a significant transformation. For six years in a row, Indore has been recognised as the cleanest city in the country and everyone strives to keep it clean. She expressed gratitude to Indore residents, volunteers, police, and support staff for their cooperation.

'Hospitality at its best'

NRI Priyanka Prabhakaran from Malaysia said that they were treated with excellent hospitality right from the time they arrived at the airport in Indore. She admired Indore's "Chappan Dukan." About the PBD Convention, she said that the event was very well planned.

PBD convention was ‘Number 1’

NRI Apoorv VIjayvargiya and his family from California said that the people are very welcoming, food is very delicious. They said that they have been to different countries across the world but being in Indore feels like India is the best. India is the cleanest among all. The event was fabulous and if we say it in the Indori language it is ‘Number 1’. They are looking for more events in the future, he added.

The theme of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was “Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal.” As many as 3500 delegates from 70 countries took part in the convention.