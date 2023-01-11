Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: India to help Guyana in exploiting oil reserves

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India has promised to help Guyana in exploiting their oil and gas reserves and has assured Suriname to restructure its debt.

Ausaf Sayeed, secretary (CPV and OIA) and Surabh Kumar, secretary (East) in the ministry of external affairs informed this while interacting with the media here on Tuesday after the end of the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) convention.

Both the MEA secretaries were briefing the media about the outcome of the bilateral meetings of the President of Guyana Mohmmad Irfan Ali and President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the PBD convention.

The secretaries said that Guyana has discovered oil and natural gas reserves in the last 2-3 years. At present, their production is not much and they want to take it up to 1.64 million barrels per day, and they have sought support from India to achieve this target and India has agreed to it.

Guyana also wants to attract investment from India in the field of infrastructure, IT, renewable energy, agriculture, and food processing.

Briefing about the talks held with the President of Suriname Santokhi with PM Modi, Sayeed said that at the request of President Santokhi, PM Modi has approved the restructuring of the debt given to Suriname. This year Suriname is celebrating 150 years of emigration of Indians to that country and they have invited PM Modi to be a guest during the celebrations.

MP to organise meet of NRIs

Mohammad Suleman, additional chief secretary, who also holds the charge of the state’s overseas division, informed that the state will also organise a meet of NRIs who hail from Madhya Pradesh, every two years. Awards will also be given to them.