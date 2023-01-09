Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023 Indore: We aim to provide world-class and cost-effective platform in IT sector, says Minister Omprakash Sakhlecha

e-Paper Get App
Sakhlecha was addressing a session on the topic “IT, IT Services Sector and Electronic Equipment Manufacturing”, at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Saturday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Science and Technology and MSME minister Omprakash Sakhlecha said that the state is committed to providing the most cost-effective and world-class platform to the entrepreneurs of IT and related sectors. 

“Madhya Pradesh has basic requirements for the IT sector, trained manpower, educational institutions, four IT SEZs and more than 15 IT parks. We are a power surplus state having low cost of living, peaceful environment and excellent connectivity which make us an ideal state for investment in IT sector,” he said.

He said the government is working diligently to formulate policies according to the needs of entrepreneurs, understand their problems and inconveniences through regular dialogue, and solve them. 

Principal secretary Nikunj Srivastava gave detailed information about the policies and facilities provided to IT and allied sector enterprises in the state.

In the session, the entrepreneurs working in the IT and allied sectors in different cities of Madhya Pradesh shared their experiences in the context of the cooperation being provided on a continuous basis by the state government and the administration. 

