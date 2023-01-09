Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023 Indore: MP best-placed for textile and garment business, says Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Madhya Pradesh is setting new records in the textile and garment sector. The rich printing art of the state has given it new dimensions. Bagh, Nandana, and Batik prints are famous all over the world in which modern and fashionable clothes are also being made along with traditional outfits,” industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon said while addressing NRIs in the textile and garment session during PBD convention.

He said the availability of skilled resources, abundant land at competitive rates alongwith favourable government policy and supportive administration in the state will help businesses to flourish in the state.

He added that organic cotton production in the state contributes to 43 per cent of Indian and 24 per cent of world production. The state has witnessed 60 per cent CAGR in organic cotton production in the last 3 years. The presence of more than 60 large textile mills, more than four thousand looms, and 2.5 million spindles reflects the strength of the state.

“The state government has come up with a complete incentive package for the textile and apparel sector industries. The financial assistance given to industries is proportional to the quantum of investment made in plant and machinery (P&M),” Dattigaon added.

Minister of state for horticulture and food processing Bharat Singh Kushwaha, ACS Manu Srivastava, ACS Ashok Varnwal, and PS Gulshan Bamra were also present in the session.

MSME secretary P Narhari gave a powerpoint presentation in connection with the state’s capacities and industrial policy in the textile and garment sector.

Read Also Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: PM to inaugurate PBD Convention in Indore on Monday