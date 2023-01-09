Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023 Indore: 12 new medical colleges in pipeline, to be set up in PPP mode, says Vishwas Sarang

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government would set up medical colleges in the state under the public-private partnership mode. The state's minister of medical education Vishwas Sarang said this while addressing a session on ‘Health Care and Pharmaceuticals Investments: Reshaping Global Health Value Chain’, during the PBD convention. He said, “We are working to develop health infrastructure in the state swiftly for which we will establish more medical colleges under the PPP model. The investment of establishing a medical college is around Rs 500 crore but it will decrease to Rs 289 crore in the PPP mode as we will hand over our district hospitals to the medical colleges and also provide 25-acre land for free to them in a 10 km radius area.”

He added that there were only five medical colleges in the state about 12-13 years ago but now the number has increased to 24.

“There are 12 more medical colleges in the pipeline. We are working on the theme of ‘Heal in India, Heal by India’ to increase medical tourism in the state,” Sarang said.

Earlier, the state's health minister Prabhuram Choudhary said that we have reached a turnover of Rs 10,782 crore in pharmaceutical manufacturing in 2022. “We are emerging swiftly as the manufacturing hub in the pharmaceutical sector and I want to appeal to the NRI friends to come and invest in Madhya Pradesh to participate in the growth of the state to grow in medicine export together.”

Commissioner (Health Services) Sudam Khade said that the state has a huge scope in the health sector as the government has outsourced, or is operating on PPP mode, all work except HR and building.

Representatives of various pharmaceutical companies and hospitals also shared their views in the session.

