Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: MP Tourism signs 8 MoUs in PBD meet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board signed 8 MoUs with chapters of Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) at an event held on the occasion of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Monday in the pavilion of MP Tourism.

The MoUs seek to establish greater cooperation in the tourism sector and promote important destinations in Madhya Pradesh. It also seeks to strengthen, promote and develop cooperation in research, promotion and tourism development.

The MoUs were signed by principal secretary and managing director of MP Tourism Board Shiv Shekhar Shukla with the Presidents of GOPIO France, Mauritius, Reunion Island, Martinique, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Mauritius and GOPIO international.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajaram Munuswamy, President GOPIO France said that the MoU will pave the way for a fruitful relationship which will further strengthen the bond which exists between Madhya Pradesh Tourism and the French speaking regions. Shukla spoke about how every person of Indian origin is in fact a cultural ambassador of the country and highlighted their outstanding contribution to the promotion of India in their home countries.