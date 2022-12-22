PBD Interview: ‘MP is India’s heart, Indore is its dhadkan’

Anand Tiwari with his wife and son at the Khajrana Ganesh Temple on Sunday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “If Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the nation, Indore is its beat, without which no one can imagine the cultural integration of such a great nation,” said Anand Tiwari, a resident of Chicago.

Anand, who is a PIO (person of Indian origin), in an exclusive chat with Free Press said Indore, as a city, serves as the roots of sanskriti which enlightens people about life and teaches them a way of living.

He said, “Indore is also called ‘Nagri of Devi Ahilya’ and people here have a helping nature. They provide an aura of togetherness within the community and have a participation in culturally enhancing the city.”

According to Anand, the people of the city have a “golden heart.” The vibrant celebrations and historically rich religious beliefs help them lead a peaceful life. He said, “As long as I follow the spiritual and cultural lessons imparted to me, I will be able to face all difficulties and challenges in life all over the world.” Indoris have made a positive and lasting impression in the world.

Exporting our culture to the US

Every year, Anand and his friends conduct several cultural activities during Diwali, Indian Independence Day etc and the locals participate with zeal.

Matchless Chappan & Sarafa

“You may go anywhere in the world and have any cuisine, but there is no place like Chappan and Sarafa in sare jahan. The vibrant food culture of the city is an exception. The delicacies served here are one of its kind. If anyone visits the city, they must explore these destinations.”

Now, an I-T epicentre

If the tireless and continuous efforts of academicians had successfully made the city an education hub long ago, the I-T sector cannot be far behind. It has raced against time to achieve the status of becoming an I-T hub. Anand said, “I moved to the US 18 years ago and have been visiting the city ever since. I have noticed a lot of positive changes and I believe that the startup culture that the city is following religiously will open up great investment opportunities.”

Must invest in trust and bonding

“Even as the city remains vibrant, religious, safe, fresh and does adhere to family values, it still needs to improve on the trust factor between each other. In this way, we can grow and go further.”