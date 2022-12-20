PBD Interview: Manish Kasliwal an epitome of success by hard-work, not just smart-work

Manish Kasliwal with his family |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Growing into a true cosmopolitan city, Indore is a unique city that has hold-onto the warmth, love and coziness of a small town. Munching on some delectable ‘rabdi’ and watching ‘Ahilya’, President Director, Indonesia and VP & Head, Regulatory and Industry Relations, APAC Manish Kasliwal cites the uniqueness of Indore.

“There is no competition for Indore with other cities like Bangalore or Hyderabad, as we stand much taller in own distinctive style,” he said.

Kasliwal, an Indori by heart, is one such inspirational engineer, who knew the value of hard work and route to bring Indore stand taller on world map. As he gears up to be a part of PBD conference, Kasliwal shared his memories, experiences and aspirations for Indore.



His journey from Indore to the World

Born and brought up in Indore, Kasliwal was always connected to Indore through its rich history, loving people, food, friends and nature. He completed his schooling at St Paul HS School, Indore, and his bachelors from Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), Indore.

Further, Kasliwal did his MBA from Babson College, Wellesley Boston USA. He currently resides in Singapore and Jakarta, Indonesia, and travels around the world. Nevertheless, his heart resides in Indore, where he returns about three times every year to meet his parents and buddies.



Rabdi – a must try

“Thinking of life without Indore is impossible for anyone who has been there, as it starts from the first step among loving people to delicious cuisine and proud history,” Kasliwal said. He suggests everyone visiting Indore to visit Sarafa and try his favourite Rabdi.



Experience Hospitality, No need to Run

While most people would suggest going away from the city on weekends to waterfalls, Kasliwal suggests staying in the city with the loving people of Indore. “Indore has a charm to make everyone their own with the love. Indore has that character to welcome and give a home to everyone,” Kasliwal said.

He advises people to spend time at various places in Indore and experience hospitality of the city. “You will notice that everyone offers to show you around and help,” Kasliwal said.



Cleanest indeed!

“Initially I did not believe that Indore could ever become cleanest city. We thought there must be a catch, but it is indeed a reality,” Kasliwal said. He had come to Indore after 8 months of it being declared as the cleanest city.

“I noticed that the main street was clean and tidy, but expected it to be otherwise on tiny lanes, but I was surprised at the cleanliness on every nook and cranny,” Kasliwal said. He added that there is a change in the mind-set of people, for example, his mom would cancel the call to ensure that she gives trash away in time. “I am very proud of being an Indori,” Kasliwal said.



Message for Readers from Kasliwal

“Get rid of ‘chalta hai’ attitude. A change is needed so that we focus on quality and do not accept mediocrity. We need to work professionally. Our products and services should reach that benchmark. Our export quality should be able to create a high quality benchmark. We need to think globally while designing products and solutions at a local cost - that's a guaranteed route to success."