PBD Interview: ‘Crime rate & traffic woes botch Indore’s image’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A swanky Super Corridor, the cleanest city tag for the past six years in a row and countless other positive things achieved by the city are being marred by the mindless traffic chaos and the crime rate in the city and the authorities need to work against time to arrest such issues which erode the good work done. This was echoed by Surana brothers who live in Australia and Germany for the past several years but their souls are attached to the city.

Vipul Surana and wife Swati are software engineers in Sydney while Naman Surana is automotive engineer in Heilbronn, Germany. Their father Virendra Surana and mother Preeti live in Indore. The Surana brothers, like all Indoris, are hugely attached to this historic city.

“Though we are thousands of km away from Indore, our heart lives here. And when we read about Indore’s moments of pride, we flaunt the same to our colleagues and friends abroad, but on the other hand, when we get to read about the crime rate and the gruesome murders, our hearts bleed,” they said.

“According to us, there are two grey areas on which the planners and the protectors of law and order will have to work hard. One is the traffic chaos and the second is the crime rate.”

They said a video recently went viral showing a girl being flogged at the LIG Square, one of the busiest areas of the city. “For this incident, we hang our heads in shame,” they lamented.

“These incidents do more harm at the national level than good deeds,” they went on to say.

“Since we are from Indore, there are several Indians who come up to us and praise the city for all the good things and we feel elated. But there are some issues which need serious planning and the guardians should not rest on their laurels. The traffic load is increasing in the city by the minute. We came to Indore this year and observed that the roads are filled with vehicles and traffic rules, it seemed, were thrown out of the window,” the concerned Suranas said.

There are no speed limits signs, no zebra crossings for pedestrians and other such basic things which help in traffic management. People also do not take traffic rules seriously. Most people don’t put on their seat belts, jump signals and also overtake at busy intersections,” they added.

ON PBD

“The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Conference will be an opportunity for the state and city to attract foreign investors and substantial investment will help the city and state add to the cumulative GDP of the nation.

Message for Indoris

“PBD is a great event and the presence of so many NRIs’ during the summit will be a golden opportunity for the start-up sector to showcase themselves. For companies planning to set up base on foreign soil, the conference will act as a launching pad,” they signed off.