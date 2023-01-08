PBD Guest Interview: Indore needs more green spaces to improve its  AQI, says Madhav Negi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Indore has a special place in my heart. It is the city where I grew up and spent my childhood. I have several fond memories of the city and its unique culture and vibrant energy. I can swear on poha jalebi and always miss Indore’s street food.” said Madhav Negi, currently living in Melbourne. Negi is working as a senior manager with Deloitte.

Indore has a vibrant and diverse culture and has always taken pride in its history and culture. While Indore has become a big metropolis, it still hasn’t given up the small-town vibe. Negi believes that one of the greatest assets of Indore has been its people.

SENSE OF COMMITMENT

“Indoreans have a strong sense of community feeling and their commitment towards the society and city’s image is commendable. The Clean Indore initiative and being able to retain its clean index for six years in a row is a huge achievement.” He added, “I have been lucky to travel to different cities thanks to my job profile but I have hardly come across a city where people are so committed and interested in their city’s cause.”

City requires more green space

“Indore, an education and economic hub of the state and central India, needs to invest more in parks and green spaces. It will create the much-needed space for people to relax and thus improve its air quality index,” concluded Negi

GIS will boost economy

Negi believes that the PBD and GIS-2023 will certainly stimulate the local economy and reinforce Indore’s position nationally and globally. He said, “I am hopeful this will also bring in more investment to the city’s infrastructure and public services making Indore a more attractive place to live, work, and visit.”

I hope Indore will continue to invest to improve its infrastructure, public health and education. I would also love to see Indore’s food and culture being represented on a global food map.