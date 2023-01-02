PBD Guest Interview: Fix traffic menace, leave the cycle track alone, says Anuj Chourey

Anuj Chourey |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is growing at a very fast pace and the best part is that this growth is inconclusive,” said Anuj Chourey, PIO (person of Indian origin), currently residing in Chicago and working as director, sales operations at Danaher Corporation.

Speaking on the growing IT sector in the city he said, “Apart from holding a lot of opportunities, the city has huge potential too. Moreover, educational platforms like IIT, IIM, and SGSITS provide a suitable launching pad for students and prepare them for a competitive world.”

“Indore has all the USP for a hit recipe and will easily attract NRI investment,” he said. Chourey believes that Indore, as a city, is not as expensive as other metropolitan cities of the nation and resources here are plenty. Hence an investor can put his/her money in small projects and these can be operative base headquarters for new innovative projects.

“Indore, as I said earlier, has a lot of resources and they come cheaper in comparison to other metros in the country. The city and the state are equipped not only with natural resources but have skilled labour and a culturally enhanced project format. Indore also has its magical spell and mesmerises one and all even those who come here to study or for job-related matters.

“Indoris have inculcated a progressive habit of growth and cleanliness and it is because of this attitude that the city is doing so well” said Chourey.

The Global Investors’ Summit is an opportunity for start-ups in Indore to join or collaborate with well-known investors, whereas the city holds a chance to become the next IT giant of the nation.

Traffic has encroached cycle tracks

Chourey said, “I am a very passionate cyclist and as a child, I used to cycle to my school and tuition classes. As the city has shifted its focus to become the commercial capital of the state, it apparently forgot to manage vehicular traffic. The focus is now towards expanding business but they need to re-introduce the cycle tracks in the city.”

Indore is prominent on the global map

“Our beloved city is well-known across the world. Its lip-smacking food, places of tourist interest and culture and to top it all the Indoris’ sense of cleanliness are topics of discussion all across. Indoris vibe all year round and the attitude is what counts and it is this (attitude) that is the key to the city’s potential,” he said.

Tourism needs more focus

“There are a lot of places in the city and the state of tourist interest and the need of the hour is to hardsell the state in the tourism sector. There is a need to introduce and upscale the places of tourist interest and make this information easily available so that people all across the world can come here in abundance,” he signed off.