PBD Guest Interview: Ashay Chourey says, Indore can leapfrog with better infra & smooth traffic’

Ashay Chourey with wife Pallavi and son Aahan in California |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Despite being a cleaner and greener city, Indore needs to upscale its infrastructure further to enter the big league,” said Ashay Chourey, senior consultant of an IT firm in California.

Ashay, a PIO (person of Indian origin), told Free Press in an exclusive chat that the city has the potential to become a start-up capital and can progress in the IT sector immensely only when it is equipped with proper infrastructure and upgradation of basic educational facilities.

He said, “It is important for the central and state governments to invest in the IT and education sectors to build a strong base for development.”

Ashay Chourey completed his higher secondary from Indore and believes that more prominent colleges need to be introduced for the benefit of general students. He said, “As the city is developing rapidly and has grabbed the attention of prominent IT companies like Infosys and Tata, but still needs to focus on the quality of education it serves to the general students who come here. Moreover, it is required for the state government to introduce more colleges like SGSITS, which caters to the educational needs of general students. Even though Indore has IIM and IIT, it however, needs more general colleges with better education facilities.”

He told Free Press that Indore is a dream city for students who aspire to achieve quality education. According to Chourey, school presentation and better infrastructure should be instilled within the education system of the city.

With better framework comes more biz

With an acceleration in the start-up culture in the city, it is of utmost importance to upgrade its framework (infrastructure) and introduce schemes and opportunities that can build a potential business environment for the people. Chourey said, “Indore should learn from how Hyderabad built an empire and had become an unparalleled IT hub in the country.”

Traffic is still a grey area

“I’ve known Indore all my life and realise how badly the city needs to resolve its traffic woes. People are on the receiving end thanks to its traffic issues. Traffic can also be counted as a reason that the city’s progress is not what it should have been.”

Indoris carry their culture everywhere

Pallavi, Ashay’s wife, told Free Press that Indoris carry their culture everywhere they go. She said, “People from Indore have a welcoming nature and are connected deeply to their roots. I personally organise and attend cultural activities here in California, which reminds me of Indore.”