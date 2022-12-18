PBD Convention: When Mahatma Gandhi refused to accept charkha made of sandalwood and silver

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While sharing the history of the Boliya Sarkar Chhatri with Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and corporators, historian Zafar Ansari here on Sunday said that when Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi came to Indore in 1918, some eminent persons wanted to gift him a charkha that was made of sandalwood and silver, but he refused to accept it.

“Gandhi refused to take the charkha because he believed in simplicity and austerity,” he told the mayor and others during the Heritage Walk on Sunday. Ansari told the participants that Gandhi visited the city twice.

Ahead of Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) convention, the mayor, Mayor-in-Council members, corporators and civic body officials including additional commissioner Divyank Singh, Deodhar Darvai, superintending engineer DR Lodhi, and others participated in Heritage Walk.

They inspected its route as NRIs coming to the city for the PBD convention will also participate in the Heritage Walk. The heritage walk started from Boliya Sarkar Chhatri and culminated at CP Shekhar Nagar Garden after passing through Krishnapura Chhatri, Rajwada, Gurdwara Chauraha, Prince Yashwant Road and other routes.

During the Heritage Walk, famous historians Ansari, Praveen Srivastava, Shravani, and Prashant Indulkar gave detailed information about the history and glory of Indore.

Ansari said when there was no municipal corporation during the Holkar period, a licence had to be taken for the bicycle as well as for those selling milk. “Plus, milk vendors needed to wear batches that would be granted after examining the quality of milk,” he said.