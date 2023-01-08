e-Paper Get App
PBD 2023: Australian MP Zaneta Mascarenhas recollects her first visit to India when she was 15; WATCH

The Indian Community is our fastest growing diaspora and our Nations have shared interests, challenges, perspectives and a strong belief in democracy

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
PBD 2023: Australian MP Zaneta Mascarenhas recollects her first visit to India when she was 15; WATCH
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Australian Member of Parliament Zaneta Mascaren addressed the gathering at the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas. She acknowledged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for providing the opportunity to address the youth plenary session.

"India is the Kaleidoscope of colors, culture and senses, the Australian Prime Minister Honorable Anthony Albanese is looking forward to visit India," said MP Zaneta. She also recollected the days when he visited the country for the first time, it was when she was a 15-year-old.

Watch video:

"I was 15-years-old when I first travelled to India. India is arguably one of the most succesful nations who practices ancient religions while embracing new technologies," Zaneta recollects during her address to the youth. "My husband is my biggest supporter. Every time when we visit or look towards India, it shows us new transformations with lots of opportunities in different field," added the politician.

The Australian MP threw light on the duality of two opposite parts that coexist in India and helps the diaspora be successful. She expressed that India is one of the most successful nations which practices ancient religions while embracing new technologies and boasting cities like Bengaluru and its own thriving movie industry.

article-image

