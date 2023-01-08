PBD 2023: Australian MP Zaneta Mascarenhas recollects her first visit to India when she was 15; WATCH | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Australian Member of Parliament Zaneta Mascaren addressed the gathering at the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas. She acknowledged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for providing the opportunity to address the youth plenary session.

"India is the Kaleidoscope of colors, culture and senses, the Australian Prime Minister Honorable Anthony Albanese is looking forward to visit India," said MP Zaneta. She also recollected the days when he visited the country for the first time, it was when she was a 15-year-old.

"I was 15-years-old when I first travelled to India. India is arguably one of the most succesful nations who practices ancient religions while embracing new technologies," Zaneta recollects during her address to the youth. "My husband is my biggest supporter. Every time when we visit or look towards India, it shows us new transformations with lots of opportunities in different field," added the politician.

The Australian MP threw light on the duality of two opposite parts that coexist in India and helps the diaspora be successful. She expressed that India boasts cities like Bengaluru and its own thriving movie industry.