Madhya Pradesh: ‘Maha Kal’ at Mahakal for NRIs

NRIS from London and Dubai chant ‘Jai Shri Mahakal’ on attending the bhasma Arti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain on Monday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Holy City of Ujjain was high on the agenda for the visiting delegates who had come to participate in the high-profile Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Conference in Indore.

The lucky delegate of NRIs who had a date with the Lord at his abode at Mahakaleshwar Temple also witnessed the Bhasma Arti and Shri Mahakal Lok on Monday and were overwhelmed. The NRIs were ecstatic with the arrangements at the scenic temple premises.

Even though the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan began on January 8, it was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the NRIs to pay a visit to Mahakal Lok of Ujjain and seek the Lord’s blessings. The district administration and the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee were eagerly waiting for the arrival of the guest.

The guests were provided with all facilities and they peacefully witnessed the Bhasma Aarti and had darshan of Lord Mahakaleshwar. The NRIs said they had never received such an overwhelming welcome like this.

Sukant Sahu, who hails from London and is part of the core team which is building a temple of Lord Jagannath in London, said that he had a very comfortable darshan. He had come here for the first time and the respect and hospitality he received here depicted the rich culture and tradition of the Sanatan Dharma of India.

Overwhelming experience

Hari Kumar, who lives in Dubai said the transport arrangements to the temple were efficiently handled. On witnessing the Bhasma Arti, he said he was mesmerised and received positive vibrations. He said it was an inexplicable experience and he would carry home extremely fond memories. On the instructions of the chief minister, the collector of Ujjain, Asheesh Singh, had installed a help desk for the NRIs at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. The officials also ensured that e-carts were installed for visitors.

Ujjain’s folk artists stage a dance performance at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Conference on Sunday |

Folk dance at PBD Conference

The artists of Shri Siddhalok Kriti Sanskruti Sanstha, Ujjain, presented Malwa’s famed Matki dance under the supervision and direction of Swati Sen Ukhle. According to Aniket Prem Kumar Sen, the folk dance of Malwa was presented at the Pravasi Bharatiya Conference at Indore’s Brilliant Convention Centre on the songs composed by Machguru Siddheshwar Sen. Along with Swati Sen Ukhle, artists like Sohni Pawar, Gayatri Pawar, Garima Khande, Chanchal Kushwaha, Nidhi Deora, Khushi Wankhede, Bhumika Rasenia, Ritika Chauhan, Sneha Bhadoria and Neha Prajapat participated.