Learning with Adventure, Unravelling new Naturescape near Indore: Narmada Gambhir

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the temperature falls and festivity business slows down, it is the perfect time for people to hang out with their family and friends to cherish their blessings. While it might seem normal to go theatre and malls, one lacks refreshing themselves and bonding with family members at these hangouts.

Planning a picnic to the same resorts seems dull to most residents, who seek adventure and exploring places. Unravelling treasures of nature that offer excitement, adventures and peace near Indore, we bring you a complete guide in the series of Quick Getaways with pictures, advisory and more.

To enjoy a day with college friends or family members, ‘Narmada-Gambhir Link' is the perfect quick getaway for this weekend. It is still developing facilities for visitors, but is already equipped with adventures, comfort and natural beauty.

FP Photo |

The meeting spot of rivers comes with a drive through into forests and villages. Without waiting for the place to become a planned spot, adventure seekers are spending their weekends at the spot to experience natural beauty.

Explorers Satish Mishra and Dr GS Tuteja cycled to the spot and shared their captured photos for our readers.

How to reach Narmada-Gambhir Link?

Set at distance of about 28.8 kilometres, Narmada-Gambhir Link is a fun getaway for residents of Indore from any part of the city. One can comfortably reach the meeting point in an hour's journey from Free Press office.

Though the route from Gandhi Hall is shorter by four kilometres, it is slower due to traffic every day. The faster route through super corridor is faster and allows the option to switch to Gommat Giri route or continue on Hatod route.

FP Photo |

The route following Super Corridor to Hatod is simple and straight for commuters. The Link is situated five kilometres from Hatod. The road from Hatod explores various villages on the way. The village route has a rough patch of two kilometres that one has to take up on either routes.

Though the rough patch slows down commuters, explorers can reach the other end on any vehicle.

Click, Write or Experience Nature Wonders

From the starting the day with a dip in the rivers to capturing its beautiful surroundings, Narmada-Gambhir Link is the perfect place to start your weekend. The sight of trees standing tall in the water body is sure to catch attention of every child, avid photographers and nature lovers.

While some college students explore their interest in photography, some use this beauty as a muse for their designs and artworks.

Families travelling for a quick getaway can try similar activities and even trek in surrounding areas to explore natural landscapes.

The link facilitates irrigation

Narmada-Gambhir link is an engineering marvel that is facilitating water for irrigation on 50 thousand 775 hectare (One lakh 25 thousand 413 acre) of 164 villages along with potable water to hundreds of villages. Narmada water reaches Malwa region after lifting it up to 427-meter height at 15 cubic meter per second capacity from the main canal located at the right bank of the Omkareshwar project.

Travel Advisory

• You can carry stove and other items to prepare food there or carry home-cooked packaged food, as restaurants are still under construction. However, do not leave leftovers and plastics destroying this natural heaven.

• On the way, you might come across some Dhabas for tea, but hygiene is questionable. Therefore, you should carry tea in a flask if you needed.

• Enthusiastic photographers should carry their cameras as there are various opportunities for clicking pictures.

• You must carry bottled water for the way as there are no shops in villages.

• You can carry picnic mat and sit around to enjoy your meal at the Link.

• For trekking, it is advisable to carry rope, hiking shoes and other gears. Do not trek without a guide.