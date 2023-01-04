Learning with Adventure, unravelling new Naturescape near Indore: Khuj Valley

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Travelling is an essential way to explore nature and spark curiosity among children, like adults. To nurture the creativity of children and teach them about tourism, Rides for Riders group in Indore began a special ride to explore the outskirts of the city with families.

Furthermore, the group discovered a new valley for families and students to learn about rich biodiversity of Madhya Pradesh. In this unique adventure, an unexplored valley named as ‘Khuj Valley’ was unraveled by the group.

The valley is a marvellous getaway from Indore city. Off the grid, Khuj Valley is set at a distance of about 70 kilometres from Indore and 60 kilometres from Rau.

Discovering this scenic adventure, the group admin Gyandeep Srivastava shared the route and discussed about other details noted on involving children to learn by travel.

How to reach Khuj Valley?

Khuj valley is set on the route of Manpur. “Starting from Indore, we have to move towards Sitlamata Fall,” Srivasatava said. Shortly before Sitlamata fall, we have to turn towards Guru Fall.

From Guru Fall, explorers can continue straight towards the end of the road. “As the road ends, you will be walking among the clouds,” Srivasatava said.

Kids are learning from Travel rides

A parent riding with the group Nilay Verma said, “My son Neo could never learn so much about nature from books or even our garden, as much as he did on that one trip.” Neo was amused by the landscape and discussed about the difference in grass and species found there.

Another parent Jayesh Sharma said, “My daughter Inaaya loves to paint and she drew one of the most beautiful and inspired picture after the travel.”

Inaaya said, “I love sitting on the rocks and learning about the place. I got so many new ideas from the place. I even learned about village life.”

How does travelling help children?

· Helps children become more adaptable and flexible.

· Teaches them that we may look different, but we are all the same. ...

· Encourages and teaches responsibility.

· Ignites a child's sense of curiosity, imagination and sense of adventure.

· Encourages appropriate risk taking.

