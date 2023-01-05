Learning with Adventure, Unravelling new Naturescape near Indore: Chidiya Bhadak

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Finding a way away from well built roads to a mystical place among rocks, one can travel all the way to Chidiya Bhadak. Set at distance of 56.7 kilometres, the place is a mysterious place with all nature’s treasures together. With beautiful lagoon in the middle of oddly arranged rocks, one can find inspiration to write or paint the universe with new colours of life.

For a quick getaway this weekend where you can experience action and adventure with peace and tranquillity, Chidiya Bhadak is the perfect spot. Reaching the place is a scenic journey with an adventurous trek, where one can explore tiny treasures like unique structures.

For people residing in Indore, this is one of the unique calm places where they can hangout near a clean waterbed.

Sharing the memories of their trip, engineer Satish Mishra, Dr GS Tuteja and Dr RB Singh talked about various views that make Chidiya Bhadak special.

How to reach Chidiya Bhadak

Prettier places make you go the extra mile and so does Chidiya Bhadak. You can cover a major part of the journey via car, bike or cycle. However, to reach the place, you will have to trek for a couple of kilometres.

To reach Chidiya Bhadak, you have to take the Indore highway to AB road from Free Press office that leads to Simrol village. From Simrol, you can continue to Bherughat and take the turn to Palvara village. However, this turn is risky because most people get lost in this twisty village.

It is better to travel straight to Kumawat village, which is ahead of Alwara village. Since these villages cannot be found on internet maps, it is suggested that you check with locals. Taking a turn towards Bharjar village, one can reach the parking spot of Chidiya Bhadak. This spot is also a picnic spot.

From here, after trekking for a couple of kilometres, an astonishing rock structure will appear. This structure is made by different balance of rocks, which requires patience. This structure has a water pool in the middle of these magnificent structures.

Gravity glue amusements

Rocks can naturally be balanced even if their size varies. Observing the structures at Chidiya Bhadak, you can see these amazingly balanced rocks, which have formed structures with nature’s natural gravity glue.

Geologists often quote that the importance and memories of rocks. At this magnificent wonder, you can feel different vibrations among the rocks that probably hold secret stories. These rocks often inspire artist to learn the art of balancing rocks. There are many international artists, who are working on this form of art, which probably evolved from Chidiya Bhadak.

Playing hide and seek with birds

For nature lovers, Chidiya Bhadak is an ideal place to watch birds in their natural habitat. Chirping of birds is the natural entertainment for visitors. You can spot many species of birds in the area. With the winters starting, some migrant birds are likely to reside near the waterbed.

Chidiya Bhadak is a fun place to enjoy the sun and also to play hide and seek in the small bamboo plantation. There is a dense plantation of bamboos, which is rarely seen in cities. During afternoon, one can enjoy a lunch party under their shade, which often look like caves.

Finding inspiration in rock art

Sharing their experience, engineer Satish Mishra said, “We went to Chidiya for our morning cycling trip, and it dazzled us.” Trio of cyclists started early in the morning to catch the sun rising at Chidiya Bhadak.

“When we looked at the unique structures of rocks, it inspired us to travel more,” Dr RB Singh said. He quoted that the beauty spellbound him, and they blankly looked at the view for a couple of minutes.

Talking about his experience, Dr GS Tuteja said, “Art is not on the canvas, it is already present in all these natural places, waiting to be discovered.” He elaborated that rock art, which has recently been viral on social media, exists here since centuries.

Travel Advisory

* You can carry stove and other items to prepare food there or carry home-cooked packaged food.

* There are no tea or coffee stalls on the way. Therefore, it is suggested to carry your choice of beverage.

* Enthusiastic photographers should carry their cameras as there are various opportunities for clicking pictures.

* You must carry bottled water.

* You can carry picnic mat and sit around to enjoy your meal on the way.

* For trekking, you must carry proper gears and ensure that you are trekking in a group with an experienced guide.

* Remember to carry your trekking shoes.