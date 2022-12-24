Indore: Over 3,000 saplings to be planted in name of NRIs 

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has decided to plant more than 3,000 saplings in the garden located at Scheme Number 113 in the name of overseas Indians coming to the city for participating in the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) convention to be held from January 8 to 10.

On each plant would dangle a plaque in the name of NRIs coming to the city for the PBD convention. That garden will also be called Pravasi Bharatiya garden, a release issued here by IMC stated.

Various organisations and public representatives have been given the responsibility to get the plantation done in the garden.

Mayor-in-Council member Rajendra Rathore said that plants of fruits, zodiac, medicinal and other species will be planted on a large scale in Scheme No 113 garden.

“Along with the name of NRI on whose name the sapling will be planted, the name of the country and the city where he/she lives in will also be mentioned on the plaque,” Rathore said.