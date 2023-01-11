Global Investors Summit: Sessions held on agriculture, tourism, food and pharmaceuticals exploring MP's potential

A session was held on Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices & Healthcare during the Global Investors Summit | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of the 7th edition of Global Investors Summit in Indore, several thematic and sectoral sessions were held on wide ranging topics from agriculture, tourism to IT and pharmaceuticals.

MP's pharma hubs

During a session on Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices & Healthcare, additional chief secretary in MP government Mohammed Suleman highlighted with the help of a presentation that the world exports pharmaceuticals and medical devices in large quantities from Madhya Pradesh. These exports majorly take place from Pithampur through Inland Container Depot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Suleman emphasised that even during the Corona pandemic, MP manufactured and exported large quantities of medicines.

Five pillars of MP's progress

In another session on Tourism, principal secretary tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla talked about the Cheetah Relocation project. He further described the ‘5Ws’ of Madhya Pradesh, namely world heritage, worship, water, wildlife and wonders of nature. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 24 sanctuaries, 11 national parks, 6 tiger reserves and 3 world heritage sites.

Other sessions held on the first day of the event included a session on Logistics and Warehousing addressed by the minister of food, civil supplies & consumer protection in the MP government Bisahulal Singh and a session on Agriculture, Food and Dairy processing addressed by union minister Prahlad Patel.

PM flags off state's journey towards the future

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural function of the two day event virtually. The theme of the two-day summit is 'Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State'.

The key objectives of the Global Investors Summit are - showcasing industrial ecosystem of the state, promoting the state policies, consultation with industrial organisations to formulate industry-friendly policies, collaboration opportunities, promoting export potential and buyer-seller meets and vendor development, an official earlier said.