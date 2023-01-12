Global Investors’ Summit: ‘MP on IT super highway, will provide 5L jobs by 2025’

Minister Omprakash Sakhelcha/ File Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Urging investors, the Science and Technology Minister, Omprakash Sakhalecha, said on Wednesday that Madhya Pradesh’s excellent eco-system and industry-friendly policy in the field of IT will provide five lakh jobs by 2025. Sakhalecha was addressing the IT and ITES session during the Global Investors Summit at Brilliant Convention Centre here.

The session was also addressed by Bhuvnesh Kumar and Nikunj Srivastava, additional secretary, IT, GoI. Minister Sakhalecha said MP is one of the leading states in the direction of realising the “Digital India Mission” as per the expectations of the Prime Minister. Relatively a lot of work has been done to reduce the cost of living in the state and a better and safer environment is being made available under Ease of Doing Business by simplifying various labour laws. The IT Minister said that especially in Madhya Pradesh, permission is being given to work round-the-clock under the Shops and Establishment Act. He said the state has a peaceful environment.

Minister Sakhalecha said plug and play facilities have been made available to the companies along with construction of about 6,50,000 square feet at the main four metropolitan cities by preparing necessary eco systems in the state. Apart from this, construction of 5,40,000 square feet is proposed. Describing the state as a low-earthquake-prone area, Sakhalecha told the companies that there are immense possibilities available to set up business here. He said several grants are being provided by the government as incentives.

He told budding entrepreneurs that all the “Intention-to-Invest” applications received so far are being positively considered. He said work is also being done on new topics related to setting up of the State Data Centre.