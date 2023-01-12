Global Investors Summit: MP hardsells healthcare sector

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister, Vishwas Sarang, urged investors to join hands in creating a blend of health services and technology to open a vast dimension of investments in the sector.

Addressing investors during a session titled “Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices & Healthcare Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh” at the Global Investors Summit, he said taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of “Heal in India”, I urge investors to take the initiative to move forward on “Heal in Art of India”.

“The country and the state had successfully fought the Covid pandemic and proved that we can face any eventuality. Madhya Pradesh is going to start a medical college on PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode. Medical colleges will be set up as per the requirement. For this, the government will provide land and other facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Prabhuram Choudhary, said that pharma industrialists who are attending the session shared their experiences and said that India has transformed from “seeker to provider” in the field of pharma.

“We were once dependent on other countries for pharma. Today, we are exporting medicines, equipment etc to other countries. There are more than 200 pharma industry units in the state, including multinational companies,” Choudhary added.

ACS Mohammad Suleman discussed the investor-friendly industrial policies of the state and the possibilities available for investors, especially in the healthcare sector.

PC Godha, chairman, IPCA Laboratories Ltd, said he had started in 1982 with a small pharma industrial unit in Ratlam.

Today, his unit is number one in the world in producing anti-malarial medicine thanks to the favourable policies of the state government for promoting the healthcare sector.

Dr K Hariprasad, president of the hospital division of Apollo Hospital Group also expressed his views while Hasmukh Patel, executive director, Torrent Pharma; Santosh Kumar Valivada, CEO, AMTZ; KR Gupta, director, Lupin Ltd; and Piyush Kaushik, vice-president and head, Healthcare Innovation Centre, Philips; suggested on the investment opportunities in the healthcare sector. Joy Chakravati, CEO of Hinduja Hospital, moderated the session.