Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Executive director of Reliance Industries Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani, while addressing the GIS inaugural function in Indore, spoke about the company's investment in Madhya Pradesh and their future plans to increase investment.

Director Nikhil said during the GIS said, "I'm immensely happy to attend the 7th edition of the state's Global Investment Summit. Invest in Madhya Pradesh today. It's an honor and privilege to be speaking at this forum on behalf of our chairman, Mukesh Ambani under his visionally leadership, Reliance has grown both as an enterprise, as an enabler of social growth and societal growth with transformation."

According to Chairman Mukesh Ambani's unflinching Optimism for India and its future, the towers are ventures and inspires are people. Madhya Pradesh is in the heart of India, and it is our responsibility to keep the heart healthy, said Nikhil R Meswani.

Addressing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, director Nikhil said, under the leadership of CM Indian heart (Madhya Pradesh) has made great strikes in bringing prosperity and growth. Also, India's GDP has tripled in last 10years. Reliance has been a long-term partner in the MP growth story and will continue to be.

Nikhil R Meswani says, jio stands committed to offer True 5G to all districts in Madhya Pradesh. Also, Reliance plans to open over 200 retail stores in the state in next year, creating over 1000 jobs in the state.