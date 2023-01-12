Global Investors Summit: ‘Best time to invest in agro-based industry’

Union minister Prahlad Patel |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind the immense possibilities in agricultural and the food processing sectors of the state, Union minister of state for food processing, Prahlad Patel, said the state is a model as far as the Infrastructure Agriculture Fund is concerned. He was addressing a special session organised on agriculture, food and dairy processing on the first day of the Global Investors’ Summit here.

SHINING AGRO-BASED UNITS

He said agro-based industries in the state can provide a good platform for the investors. Patel called upon the investors to invest in these sectors. All the speakers in the session appreciated the administration of Madhya Pradesh for the facilities being provided to investors. Animal Husbandry Minister, Prem Singh Patel, was present.

The special session on agriculture, dairy and processing was addressed by Michel van Erkel from Netherlands, Ajay Rao from US, MD & CEO of LT Foods Ashwini Kumar Arora, from ITC Rajnikant Rai, Navneet Goyal, Devopam Mukherjee also addressed the session.

SKY's THE LIMIT

Minister Patel said, “Sky’s the limit for the investors. All facilities are available for them in MP. He said due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, foreign investment in the food processing sector has increased from $ 4.1 to 5.3 million during the period between 2014 and 2020. Madhya Pradesh is number 1 in agricultural-based items. With the efforts of Prime Minister Modi, 2023 has been declared as the Millet Year. Our country produces 40 percent of the world’s millet. He said that the government is helping to set up food labs. The government is also providing 50% subsidy to individuals and 100% subsidy to agriculture advertising for setting up equitation centres.” He stressed on the working of the 3-T model, which includes training, technology and testing to promote food processing in the state.

Minister Patel said the country and states have to go on a hyper drive to brand themselves. The existing gap in the food processing industry has to be filled.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins all three zone president elections amid Congress objection in Ujjain