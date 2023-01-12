Global Investors Summit: Adani Group to invest Rs 60K crore, Reliance Rs 40K crore in MP 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Major business houses including Adani Group, Reliance Group, Adita Birla Group and JSW Group pledged investment of several thousand crores of rupees at the inaugural session of the 7th edition of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) organised by the Madhya Pradesh government, here at Brilliant Convention Centre on Wednesday.

While Adani Group committed investment of Rs 60,000 crore, Reliance Group and Aditya Birla Group announced plans to invest Rs 40,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore respectively. JSW Group also pledged Rs 4,500 crore investments in the state in next two years.

Appealing to the industrialists to invest in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it is the fastest growing state in the country with adequate land and water, surplus power, skilled manpower, good infrastructure and pro-industry policies.

CM said that Madhya Pradesh’s growth rate is highest in the country at 19.76 per cent, its contribution to country’s GDP now stands at 4.6 per cent, its GSDP is 12 lakh crore.

“We have 2 lakh acres of land bank for industries. The industrialists who have come to attend the GIS can put a finger on the state’s map and we will allocate the land within 24 hours. We have 24x7 power supply. We have adequate water for industries as we have rivers like Narmada which flow throughout the year. Madhya Pradesh is a peaceful state. The law and order in the state is intact. We also have skilled manpower and we are making global skill park in Bhopal where manpower will be trained as per the requirements of the industries. Above all, we have ease of doing business policy. In the recent rankings, MP was adjudged No 1 in good governance,” he said.

The CM stated that the infrastructure of MP has also improved in last two decades. Indian diaspora from London told us during the PBD convention that Indore roads are better than that those in London.

Pointing out that MP is an industry-friendly state, the CM stated that he is a CEO of MP who meets industrialists every Monday.

Chouhan said the state is rich in mineral resources.

“There are diamonds, coal, dolomite, limestone, manganese etc. The state also produces strategic raw materials which are required for making defence and aircraft equipment,” he said.

Citing achievements made by the state in agriculture sector, the CM said that MP is foodgrain capital of the country. We are encouraging contract farming and industrialists can get the farmers to produce whatever crop they want

I have special interest in textile and readymade garments industries because it gives maximum jobs. We currently stands at fourth positing in readymade garments industries and working to secure No 1 position. We have an exclusive readymade garments policy.

Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is going to be the next destination of IT companies.

“The state has everything that IT companies want - cleanliness, greenery, safety, security and peace,” he said.

Suriname President Chandrika Prasad Santokhi and Guyana President Dr Mohammed Irfan Ali also attend the inaugural session and addressed the summit.

MASSIVE PARTICIPATION

Over 5000 industrialists, and 70 big industrial houses are participating in the summit. The theme of summit is “Madhya Pradesh: The Future Ready State”. Besides, 10 partner countries,Panama foreign minister, Mauritius finance minister, Bangladesh commerce minister, Zimbabwe minister for minerals, ambassadors or consulate generals from 33 countries, 431 business delegates from 84 countries are also participating in the summit.



MP wants to run with the speed of Cheetah: CM

“There is immense enthusiasm for investment in Madhya Pradesh, not only among domestic investors but investors across the world. I feel our efforts will bear fruit. I have to make the state a $ 550 billion economy by 2026 and this summit will be a milestone in this direction. MP wants to run with the speed of Cheetah... "