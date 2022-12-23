GIS-2023 BONANZA: 75 global buyers to participate

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Buyers from over 15 countries will participate in the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) at the MP Global investors’ Summit (GIS-2023), which will be held here between January 11 and 12, 2023. The move is likely to help in pushing the export from the state.

Paresh Mehta, regional chairman (western region) Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO), informed that about 75 international buyers, spread over more than 15 countries, will be participating in the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) being organised by FIEO, as part of the summit. The MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) is also supporting the programme.

Mehta added that the profile of buyers has been shortlisted based on the exports’ potential of the state. Prominent buyers will join the RBSM on subjects like food processing & allied sectors, textile & garments, pharmaceuticals & medical Devices, automobile & engineering, plastics and other related products.

The regional chairman asked suppliers, processors and manufacturers from MP to avail the opportunity and participate in the RBSM to showcase their products to global buyers to generate business and facilitate MP’s exports.

Suber Rampurwala, member of the national executive committee, FIEO, said in the first two days, over 100 exporters of the state have registered for meeting with the international buyers through RBSM. He expects the number to cross 500. He urged exporters and entrepreneurs to register ASAP since the first-come-first serve principle will be followed. He said exports from MP are rising rapidly and it touched Rs 58,407 crore in 2021-22 and the trends project exports in the first seven months ranging from April-Oct 2023 to reach Rs 32, 475 crore. Rampurawala added that still the share of MP in the country’s exports is less than 2% and thus we have a long way to go.

Dr Ajay Sahai, director general & CEO, FIEO said that seven districts in MP generated exports to the tune of over Rs 1,000 crore during the April-Oct, 2022 period with Indore leading with exports crossing Rs 10,000 crore during the same period accounting for over 25% of the state’s exports.

Dr Sahai added with the new scheme of district as an export hub, a more focussed and granular approach will help in identifying and redressing infrastructure and other gaps which exist at the district level to push state’s exports.