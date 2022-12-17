‘Bade dil wale Indore set for quantum leap’

Sunil Mungee |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bonded with Indore… Dil se, the first Indian-born US citizen to be the president and CEO of federal hospital and a professional singer, Sunil Mungee, looks at the city with hopeful eyes of growing into the dream vision of many, including chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mungee is the third in the country to be invited and given US citizenship under the World Music Category and hence resides in Cape Girardeau, MO, USA.

Indore's USP?

“I am fortunate that I hail from Indore, a place of great personalities like Lataji, Ustad Amir Khan Sahab, Pandit Kumar Gandharva and many more from the art world along with prominent personalities from healthcare like Dr SK Mukherjee, Dr Pathak, Dr Bandi, Dr Savita Inamdaar (happens to be my family person) and so on. I think anyone who visits the city must experience the music of the place and meet the doctors.

What brings you back to Indore?

“The flavour in the people of Indore. People here are kind, open and accepting. Art form and music come straight from the heart. Even the hearts of Indoreans have a musical beat! That’s actually the reason why you have so many renowned artists hailing from Indore. I am also bonded to this city with my soul.

Must-visit places

“Two of my favourite places that I never miss out on are: Chappan Dukan and Sarafa. The way people remember us and connect with us in Indore… everything of Indore is a pleasure! But anyone visiting Indore should never miss these awesome eateries. My recommendation would be Joshi ji Dahi Bhalla and Johnny Hotdog.

In March 2022, I brought along a few American friends. They were shocked with the cleanliness and the variety on the platter. Musicians and artists are very sensitive to food and in Indore, you find a heavenly abode."

A place to find yourself…

“I would definitely visit Ralamandal on my trip if I have time. It is peaceful, serene and green. You can rejuvenate with the fresh air."

Maintain traffic and strive to be the best

“It is possible for Indore to surpass Bangalore and Hyderabad. During my visit, I was visiting concerts in various cities almost on a daily basis and catching a flight back to Indore. The connectivity is good. Roads are excellent. Infosys and TCS are already there. I will not be surprised if Indore gets an inch over the above-mentioned cities. With the Metro rail project, Tata and Infosys… we can clearly see Indore’s potential."

My only worry

"Is the traffic sense. I request Indoreans to be the first and the best in the country as far as traffic management is concerned."

Message for readers

“Always stay connected to your roots and count your blessings in Indore. You must remember your strength and be open to change for the better."