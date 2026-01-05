Patanjali Yogpeeth Celebrates 32nd Foundation Day With Enthusiasm And Grandeur |

Haridwar, January 5: Patanjali Yogpeeth celebrated its 32nd foundation day with enthusiasm and grandeur. On the occasion, Patanjali founder Swami Ramdev and General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna spoke on yoga, Ayurveda, Swadeshi, Sanatan Dharma, Indian education, healthcare, agriculture, research, cow protection and service to the nation.

Swami Ramdev said that Sanatan way of life will become a global way of life, and India will lead the world through its education system. He said the proposed Indian Education Board will offer a new direction to global education, while yoga, Ayurveda and naturopathy will become recognised medical systems worldwide.

He claimed that 80–90 per cent of the world’s population will gradually follow Sanatan values. He urged students studying at Patanjali institutions to take pride in Sanatan traditions and adopt them in daily life to awaken knowledge, devotion and inner strength.

Swami Ramdev said that Patanjali has become one of the most sacred institutions in the world and stands for humanity. He added that when Patanjali Gurukul, Acharyakulam, the university and the Indian Education Board fully mature, India’s currency and passport value will rise globally, and people from around 200 countries will not require visas to visit India.

He also said that millions across the world are ready to adopt Sanatan values and that India must be built into a strong and powerful nation through courage and strength. Swami Ramdev criticised the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, calling it undemocratic, and said a powerful India would make hostile nations uneasy.

Education, Global Outreach and Expansion Plans

Swami Ramdev said that currently Indian students go abroad to countries like the US, Canada, the UK, Europe and Australia for education, but Patanjali Gurukul is now becoming a global centre of attraction. He said the goal is to bring 15,000–20,000 students from nearly 200 countries to study at Patanjali institutions.

In the next phase, Patanjali Global Gurukul and Patanjali Global University will be set up to expand educational services worldwide. He said Sanatan Dharma will emerge as a global spiritual practice, and the demand for Indian knowledge systems is growing rapidly.

Acharya Balkrishna on Patanjali’s Journey

Acharya Balkrishna spoke about Patanjali’s journey from its foundation to the present day. He said the path was full of struggles, challenges and ups and downs, but the mission kept moving forward. He credited Swami Ramdev’s determination and vision for Patanjali’s success.

He said Patanjali has made major contributions in education, health, agriculture and research without government support. He pointed out that Patanjali forced FMCG companies to control unreasonable price hikes.

In agriculture, he said Patanjali was the first institution to launch organic farmer training programmes in 19 states. He also mentioned that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi selected 22 progressive farmers, five were trained by Patanjali.

Acharya Balkrishna said Patanjali’s presence has brought visible change across sectors and warned critics that the more Patanjali is targeted, the stronger the movement will grow.

Cultural Performances and Participation

Students from Patanjali institutions presented demonstrations of yoga, Mallakhamb, wrestling, martial arts, boxing and judo-karate. Several volunteers were given organisational responsibilities.

Senior officials, monks, sadhvis, yoga practitioners, teachers and students from Patanjali’s various units were present at the event.