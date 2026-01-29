NP Singh Performs Bhoomi Pujan For Tathagat Global Gurukulam In Balod's Tribal Area |

A decision has been taken to establish Tathagat Global Gurukulam in the remote forest tribal area of Bheja Jangli in the district. The bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) was performed, and high-quality education will be provided free of cost to children from nearby villages.

In the presence of the Chairman of the Indian Education Board and retired IAS officer N. P. Singh, and former Chairman of the Scheduled Tribes Commission G. R. Rana, the formal bhoomi pujan of Tathagat Global Gurukulam was completed in the remote tribal village of Bheja Jangli under the Gurur development block of Balod district. The programme was organised jointly by Jakwar Foundation and Tathagat Trust with the objective of tribal development, and hundreds of tribal villagers participated in the event.

Prior to the bhoomi pujan, worship was offered to Raja Rao Baba and Kankalin Mata. This was followed by garlanding the oil portrait of martyr Veer Narayan Singh. Addressing the gathering, N. P. Singh said that the aim of establishing this Gurukulam is to secure the future of tribal and rural children standing at the last rung of society by connecting them with quality education. He said that until children from remote rural areas receive education comparable to that of cities, the dream of a developed India will remain incomplete.

He clarified that the school to be established in Bheja Jangli will be at par, in terms of educational standards, with reputed schools in Delhi and other major cities. Along with academic education, children will also be taught life values and moral values. Along with free education, the Gurukulam will provide personality development, career guidance, preparation for recruitment in central forces and the army, employment-oriented courses, and training for women to connect them with cottage industries so that they can become self-reliant. Economically weak but meritorious students will be given full opportunities to move ahead.

In his address, N. P. Singh stated that construction work of the school will begin in the month of February. He also expressed his resolve that the inauguration of the Gurukulam will be held at the same time as the worship ceremony of Raja Rao at Raja Rao Plateau. He expressed confidence that with the blessings of Raja Rao, the children studying here will go on to reach high positions such as IAS officers, IPS officers, and judges, and only then will this initiative be considered successful.

Through this Gurukulam, tribal and rural boys and girls from Bheja Jangli and 10 to 12 surrounding villages will directly benefit. This historic bhoomi pujan initiative brought a wave of happiness across the entire forest region. The programme was attended by Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Sheela Yadav, Panch Nageshwar Salam, Dinesh Yadav, Balram Goti, along with several public representatives and distinguished citizens.