 Aravindakshan And Jamuna Beeni Conferred With Tathagat Sahitya Samman At New Delhi Ceremony
Aravindakshan And Jamuna Beeni Conferred With Tathagat Sahitya Samman At New Delhi Ceremony

In a dignified ceremony held at the Sahitya Akademi auditorium in New Delhi, senior Hindi litterateur A. Aravindakshan from Kerala and young poet Jamuna Beeni from Arunachal Pradesh were honoured with the Tathagat Sahitya Samman.

Updated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
New Delhi: On January 24, 2026, in a dignified ceremony held at the Sahitya Akademi auditorium in New Delhi, senior Hindi litterateur A. Aravindakshan from Kerala and young poet Jamuna Beeni from Arunachal Pradesh were honoured with the Tathagat Sahitya Samman. The programme began with a Kathak presentation based on the Saraswati Vandana of the great poet Nirala.

Dr. N. P. Singh (former IAS), patron of the Tathagat Trust, highlighted the concept of the Trust, its social and educational initiatives, and its objective of fostering linguistic and cultural dialogue between North and South India. The award was presented in the memory of renowned litterateur Ramdarash Mishra.

At the ceremony, senior literary figures including Anamika, Om Nishchal, Ashok Vajpeyi, and Chandrakanta, along with several other scholars, shared their thoughts on the literary contributions of both writers.

Through A. Aravindakshan’s work Going Within the Heartbeats (Dhadkanon Ke Bheetar Jakar) and Jamuna Beeni’s collection When the Adivasi Sings (Jab Adivasi Gaata Hai), a powerful expression of linguistic sensitivity, tribal consciousness, and human values came to the fore.

This event proved to be an important step toward strengthening dialogue, sensitivity, and humanism not only in Hindi literature but across Indian literature as a whole.

